Juveniles Questioned as BPD Investigates ‘Weapons Complaint’

Shortly after 9pm MDT on Friday night (12/4), Billings Police responded to a "weapons complaint" in the neighborhood near Trails End Park.

According to the Billings Police Department Twitter page, at 9:10pm tonight (Friday), officers responded to the area of 18th Street W and Belvidere Drive after getting the weapons complaint, but determined "there did not appear that there was any weapon involved."

Billings PD reports via Twitter that "multiple juveniles" were questioned about the incident, and the investigation is on-going.

In a separate incident earlier on Friday evening, Billings Police reported a head-on collision on Moore Lane, with one-driver being transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, two cars were involved in the crash around 8:45pm Friday evening (12/4) in the 100 block of Moore, with BPD reporting "alcohol is being investigated as a likely factor."