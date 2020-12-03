Baucus Attacks Israel, Downplays Historic Arab Peace Deals

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

When I first saw this headline in my email inbox, I thought it had to be fake news. Baucus can't be this dumb. But then I found the actual news story and it became clear: former Senator Max Baucus (D-MT) has lost his mind.

Here he is on national TV attacking our ally Israel, downplaying these historic Arab peace deals, and appeasing a terror regime in Tehran.

As The Washington Free Beacon reports:

Following the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist, Barack Obama's former China ambassador Max Baucus on Monday accused Israel of having "nefarious" motives in the Middle East. On Fox News's Bill Hemmer Reports, Baucus said Israel likely assassinated Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in order to sabotage President-elect Joe Biden's ability to reenter the Iran Nuclear Deal.

He also downplayed the historic Arab peace deals in that same interview. Here's the video:

Of course this isn't the first time Baucus has come unhinged this year. Back in May he compared critics of the communist Chinese government to Hitler. This is the same Max Baucus who authored the failure known as Obamacare. And yes, it is the same former Ambassador Max Baucus who was front and center in Hunter Biden's corrupt business dealings in China. (Former Vice President Joe Biden is good friends with Max, and even flew out to Helena, Montana when Baucus married his former Congressional staffer).