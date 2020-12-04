Billings Shows Its Huge Heart, Raises $43K for St. Jude Kids

Our community has once again showed its tremendous generosity, as the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon wrapped up it's two day fundraiser on Cat Country 102.9 to fight childhood cancer.

The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis was described by The Breakfast Flakes' Mark Wilson as "a magical place," and where families come to find hope after hearing the four words no parent ever wants to hear. Your child has cancer.

When the hospital opened up more than 50 years ago, the survival rate for childhood cancer was 20 percent. That's 2 out of 10 kids who wouldn't survive their fight with cancer. Today, that survival rate is 80 percent, but the researchers and doctors at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital WON'T STOP until NO child dies from cancer.

And when families come to St. Jude, the only thing they will need to worry about is their child getting healthy. All of their financial burdens are covered. There is never a bill for the treatment, travel, food, or lodging. Because of Partners in Hope who give financially to St. Jude, no family has to worry about how they're going to pay.

Over the past couple days, many of you called or texted in to become Partners in Hope during the Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon. After hearing the emotional stories and songs about the kids who have been fighting cancer at St. Jude, you showed just how huge your heart is Billings.

Thanks to your generosity, Cat Country 102.9 and 103.7 The Hawk will be sending a check to the St. Jude Children's Hospital for $43,273.00

One single donation of $4,100 was made from Corey Nette, who said he hoped to raise $10,000 for the 2021 Radiothon.

Macy and Hadley Foth made and sold custom snowflake ornaments for St. Jude, and donated $900 to help the fight against childhood cancer. "St. Jude kids need help," said Hadley.

If you would like to make a one-time gift, or become a Partner in Hope for only $19 a month to receive a We Won't Stop t-shirt, CLICK HERE to get all the details.