Someone Will Win This New House in Billings with St Jude

Townsquare Media, including 103.7 The Hawk, Cat Country 102.9, Kiss FM and NewsTalk 95.5, is proud to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital again in 2021 for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

Last year, they did things a little differently, when they gave away a completely remodeled home in midtown Billings. Crazy coincidence, the renovated giveaway house was the childhood home of the winner! This year, construction is well underway on a gorgeous new, Classic Designs home on Billings West End, valued at $500,000.

Image courtesy St Jude Children's Research Hospital

It only takes one lucky ticket to win.

Janet Sanchez won the house last year, and you could be the lucky winner this year. Tickets officially go on sale Tuesday, August 10th and if you buy your ticket on kick-off day, you're automatically entered to win some really incredible bonus prizes.

Tickets reserved on Tuesday, August 10 are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate.

are eligible to win a $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Berkshire Hathaway Floberg Real Estate. Tickets reserved by Friday, August 27 are eligible to win a 2021 Forest River Flagstaff Hardside T12RBTH Camper, courtesy of Metra RV.

are eligible to win a 2021 Forest River Flagstaff Hardside T12RBTH Camper, courtesy of Metra RV. Tickets reserved by Friday, September 24 are eligible to win a 2021 Polaris RZR 570, courtesy of Yellowstone Polaris.

are eligible to win a 2021 Polaris RZR 570, courtesy of Yellowstone Polaris. Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Conlin’s Furniture. Open houses are Saturdays and Sundays from September 18th to October 10th.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

St Jude Children's Research Hospital is truly an amazing place.

Helping heal the sickest children in the world is the only goal at St Jude's Memphis campus. Patients and families never receive a bill for treatment, food or housing while at St. Jude's and they share their cutting edge research and treatment techniques with hospitals and clinic worldwide. By supporting the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, you certainly could win a new house, but perhaps more importantly, you'll genuinely make a difference in a child's life. Watch for ticket link details and listen to our radio stations for more information on how you get your Dream Home tickets and for the best chances of winning early bird prizes, reserve your ticket(s) on Tuesday, August 10th.

LAST YEAR: St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, a Wild Coincidence