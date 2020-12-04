Opposition Mounts to Big Sky Country Natl Heritage Area Proposal

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you haven't checked out legendary Montana artist Charlie Russell's historic home in Great Falls, you definitely need to stop in and see it. It is right next to the CMR museum. The photo above gives you a look inside.

The Great Falls area is certainly home to some incredibly Montana and Western history, art, and culture that is worthy of national recognition. That's why when I see an effort to recognize the area for it's rich history, and also free up some funds to promote history and tourism in the area- it certainly sounds like a great idea at face value. But I also understand why so many local ranchers, landowners, local officials, and others would be opposed to it.

If you haven't heard of the proposed Big Sky Country National Heritage Area, there is an effort underway to create a national designation for the area. As KRTV reports:

NHAs are similar to national parks -- but there are significant differences. NHAs free up federal money to drive tourism and local economic partnerships in areas of the country with special historical significance. In Cascade County, there's the Missouri River, the Lewis and Clark Portage Road, and First People’s Buffalo Jump, among other already designated historical sites. The NHA, if passed into law by Congress, would be the first of its kind in Montana, and one of 55 across the country.

Opposition has been mounting to the proposal, though, as ranchers, landowners, local officials, and others express concerns about the inclusion of private property in the boundaries of the NHA. The town of Belt, Montana, the Fergus County Commissioners, and two of the three Cascade County Commissioners have come out against the designation.

The Tri-State Livestock News had a big write-up on the controversy. While supporters of the NHA argue that the designation will have no impacts on private property rights, Cascade County Commissioner Jim Larson said this to TSLN:

“If this designation doesn’t have any impact on private land rights, like they say, and it is only to support historic sites and tourism, then why does it need to have a border? Why did we draw a line on a map?” he says.

Another Cascade County Commissioner, Joe Briggs, says he is opposed to the NHA due to the inclusion of private property. The third commissioner, Jane Weber, heads up the effort pushing for the heritage area.

