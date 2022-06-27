PHOTOS: Where The Nickname ‘Big Sky Country’ Came From & Why Montanans Love It So Much

Yesterday was another picturesque day in Big Sky Country. I have about 100 pictures on my phone and many of them that I have kept are all of our Big Sky.

So where did the renowned nickname for Montana, "Big Sky", originate?

Well, many accredit it to author A.B.Guthrie, Jr.'s 1947 western novel "The Big Sky". It epitomized the realistic depiction of our untamed landscape. It helped Montana associate with the name Big Sky.

The Big Sky by A. B. Guthrie, JR. Credit:: Mariner Books Publisher via Amazon loading...

Big Sky really became effective in 1962 when it was used in a Montana State Highway Department promotion and has stuck ever since.

I was working on a new stock tank yesterday when I decided to stop and have lunch under a cool pine tree. Just sitting there enjoying what we have here so I snapped a picture.

Sitting for lunch in Montana country Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

I use these pictures when I make my Christmas cards in the fall. These photos are a couple of my favorites from the past year.

What's great about our Montana sky photos is there are no two alike.

Every day or every evening it gives you something unique and different. Here are three of my favorites.

Big Sky Country Sunset Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Montana waves of green Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Rain falling in Montana countryside Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

If you have one that you saved or like, feel free to post it in the Facebook comments or chat us on the app so everyone can enjoy it. Sometimes we all need to escape for a while and take a deep breath of fresh air. Maybe I'll have a new one by tomorrow.

See ya in the morning at 5 a.m.

