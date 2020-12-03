Of course, we know that Billings' holiday season of 2020 will, like everything else this year, be like nothing we've seen before. Perhaps you won't be able to have the traditional family gathering to ensure the safety of your relatives. And perhaps there will be fewer presents this year. But one thing that doesn't have to change is Billings' holiday spirit.

Christmas lights are so popular and soothing, people even decorated their houses in the spring of 2020 in the depth of the pandemic outbreak.

We can show our spirit of the season with holiday light displays. This year, they are more important than ever because they can be safely viewed from the street keeping you safely socially distanced.

As we all know, Billings is a wonderland of lights this time of year, with neighborhood traditions like Mariposa Lane, Whoville, and of course, Christmas Wreath Lane. Whether the displays were familiar favorites or recent inspirations, it's clear that Billings has holiday spirit!

Take a look at some of Billings' best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win a Traeger Grill and a $150 gift card to the High Horse Saloon & Eatery.