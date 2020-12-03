Montana could receive first vaccine doses by Dec. 15

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said Wednesday that the state could receive around 9,750 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug company Pfizer as soon as Dec. 15. Bullock said the state is slated to receive thousands of additional doses in subsequent weeks once the vaccine is approved. The state has between 45,000 and 60,000 health care workers and 10,000 residents and staff members at long term care facilities. They will have first access to the vaccine once it is available. More than 64,000 people across Montana have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since March, including 937 new cases reported Wednesday.

