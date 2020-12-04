Noem Fights Back Against Misleading CBS Story on COVID Hospitalizations

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) continues to lead from the front...the conservative front I might add. As a result, the liberal media is desperate to try and attack her, and the state of South Dakota as a result.

This week alone, the liberal Daily Beast website tried to insinuate that Noem was responsible for her own grandmother's death, even though her grandma was 98 years old, lived in a nursing home, and had a COVID test come back negative. As Fox News reports:

Daily Beast special correspondent Michael Daly heavily implied in the piece that her passing was the result of Noem's coronavirus policies. His story carried the bold headline, "Anti-Mask Guv’s Grandmother Died in Nursing Home Ravaged by COVID." "And yet Kristi Noem continues to downplay the virus, refuse a mask mandate, and ignore the terrible price her state is paying," Daly's subheadline read.

Gov. Noem, also this week, fired back at CBS News for a misleading report on hospitalizations in her state. Here's her full response via Twitter. The Washington Examiner also has the story:

“More misleading reporting from CBS. There are 547 people — STATEWIDE — in the hospital in South Dakota w COVID. That’s less than 20% of those hospitalized. Nearly 40% of our beds are empty,” the South Dakota Republican tweeted Tuesday. “Our doctors & nurses are doing an OUTSTANDING job taking care of those who need extra care,” Noem added.

Here's my question. Have you noticed how the media tries to blame Gov. Noem for hospitalizations in South Dakota because she has refused to enact some of these draconian statewide mandates? Why don't they blame liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) for all of the hospitalizations in Montana? Kind of like Illinois versus Florida. Illinois has more COVID cases than Florida, but the media doesn't want to make a big deal out of that. Why? As The Federalist noted, Illinois has a Democrat governor and severe restrictions and mandates. Florida does not. And yet, Illinois has more cases.

I'll leave you with one more kicker before the weekend (h/t The Daily Wire). Joe Biden, who was hard-pressed to press Pelosi on COVID financial relief prior to the November elections, now says, "Help is on the way." To which Gov. Noem responded: