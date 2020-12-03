Donate Your Old Shoes with Provision and Ace Hardware in Billings

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Do you have shoes in your closet, or your garage, or laying around the house that you don't even wear anymore? Or, do you have some run-down shoes that you want to get rid of? They may seem like worn-out shoes to you here in Montana, but in a third world country, they could be a game-changer.

Lance Lanning and Provision International are teaming up with the Ace Hardware locations in Yellowstone County on their "Share a Pair" shoe drive. If you bring your old shoes to any Yellowstone County Ace Hardware stores, you'll see barrels set up that you can drop your old shoes into, and Provision International will make sure that they get into the hands...er- onto the feet...of those in need.

Living in America, it is hard to imagine that there are actually people in the world who do not have even one pair of shoes. In some countries a few have footwear that may not fit properly. When their shoes fall completely apart, these people are hard pressed to replace them. The lack of footwear raises the risk of injury and disease. It is especially heart breaking to see small children running around barefoot or without suitable shoes.

If you live elsewhere across the state of Montana or would like to set up your own collection site or shoe drive, Provision International has a contact form set up for you to reach out to them.

For those who aren't familiar with Provision International, you can read more about their history on their website. You may recall that former President George W. Bush spoke at their banquet in Billings shortly after leaving office.