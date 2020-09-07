Evacuation Lifted for Some Residents Near Bozeman

Evacuation orders for *some* residents impacted by the Bridger Foothills Fire near Bozeman have now been lifted, according to an announcement shared by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) on Monday night.

The GCSO shared the news in a Facebook post, adding that the decision was made in coordination with a new U.S. Forest Service Type 1 Management Team.

Here are the details:

The Kelly Canyon road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Bridger Canyon Road. Kelly Canyon and Moffit Gulch residents may return home permanently unless otherwise notified. The Jackson Creak road closure has been moved from I-90 to the intersection of Jackson Creek Road and Laughing Horse Lane. Residents between those two intersections may return home permanently unless otherwise notified. Bridger Canyon Road remains closed from Jackson Creek Road to Brackett Creek Road.

Officials are continuing to ask the public for patience, adding that both the Sheriff's office and the Forest Service want "to get people back to their residences as soon as it is safe to do so."



Join us on Tuesday's Montana Talks radio show with Aaron Flint. Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin and Rep. Kerry White (R-Bozeman) will be joining us at separate times earlier in the morning.

You can listen live on our Montana Talks app on your smartphone, or through your Alexa device, or an online stream.