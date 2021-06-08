Racing Returns to Gallatin Speedway for Summer Season

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Racing is back at Gallatin Speedway for the summer season.

If you want to take the family out and enjoy a night of racing, races are scheduled through September 3, 2021.

On most nights, gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing set to begin around 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate. Admission prices are listed below.

Adults $15

Junior (13-17) $13

Senior (65+) $13

Kids 12 & under FREE

Pit Pass $30

Here's the schedule for Gallatin Speedway this summer.

Friday, June 11 - Gallatin Speedway

360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS Frontier Region IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stock

Friday, June 18 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock

Friday, June 25 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Late Model

Friday, July 2 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact

Friday, July 9 - Gallatin Speedway

360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS National with ASCS Frontier Region WISSOTA Street Stock

Saturday, July 10 - Gallatin Speedway

360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS National with ASCS Frontier Region WISSOTA Super Stock

Friday, July 16 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock

Friday, July 30 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact

Friday, August 6 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Late Model

Friday, August 13 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods

Friday, August 20 - Gallatin Speedway

IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact

Friday, August 27 - Gallatin Speedway

360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS Frontier Region IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock

Friday, September 3 - Gallatin Speedway