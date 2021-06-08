Racing Returns to Gallatin Speedway for Summer Season
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! Racing is back at Gallatin Speedway for the summer season.
If you want to take the family out and enjoy a night of racing, races are scheduled through September 3, 2021.
On most nights, gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing set to begin around 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available at the gate. Admission prices are listed below.
- Adults $15
- Junior (13-17) $13
- Senior (65+) $13
- Kids 12 & under FREE
- Pit Pass $30
Here's the schedule for Gallatin Speedway this summer.
Friday, June 11 - Gallatin Speedway
- 360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS Frontier Region IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stock
Friday, June 18 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Street Stock
Friday, June 25 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Late Model
Friday, July 2 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact
Friday, July 9 - Gallatin Speedway
- 360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS National with ASCS Frontier RegionWISSOTA Street Stock
Saturday, July 10 - Gallatin Speedway
- 360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS National with ASCS Frontier RegionWISSOTA Super Stock
Friday, July 16 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Midwest Mods, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock
Friday, July 30 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact
Friday, August 6 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Late Model
Friday, August 13 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, WISSOTA Midwest Mods
Friday, August 20 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact
Friday, August 27 - Gallatin Speedway
- 360 Sprints - Winged: ASCS Frontier RegionIMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock
Friday, September 3 - Gallatin Speedway
- IMCA Modifieds, WISSOTA Street Stock, WISSOTA Super Stock, IMCA Sport Compact