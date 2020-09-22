Updated Bridger Foothills Fire Area Closure

The Custer Gallatin National Forest Office has updated the Bridger Foothills Fire area closure. Please use extreme caution when entering areas within the burn zone and continue to respect the fire closure boundary.

The new closure area includes roads and trails within National Forest System lands south of the Bridger Bowl Ski Area and east of the Bridger Ridge Trail #513, including Pine Creek Trail #538.

Popular hiking trails such as Sypes, Middle Cottonwood, Truman Gulch, Bridger Ridge Trail and access to the "M" are now open for recreational use.

The Bridger Foothills Fire remains at 8,224 acres. It is 83% contained. The south side of the fire, along with large portions of the east and west flanks and a large spot fire are contained. Firefighters are responding to smoke reports in the interior of the fire. Structure assessments continue outside of the fire area, progressive from Jackson Creek to the south and east, with over 270 completed. The data collected with be used to document future fire risk. Resources no longer needed are demobilizing.

Recreating in burn zones can be dangerous. Be aware that hazards exist in the burn zone such as weakened trees, loose soil, and loose boulders and logs. Be careful and alert when recreating in areas that were burned over during the Bridger Foothills Fire. Respect the current closure boundary, the fire is still active with smoldering in the interior and fire personnel continue to work in the area.

Bridger Canyon Road in its entirety is open to the public. Travelers should slow down and watch for fire traffic, as firefighting resources remain in the area.

For the latest updates on the Bridger Foothills Fire, click here.