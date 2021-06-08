Northwestern Energy Lineman Shows Off Natural Climbing Abilities

Apparently, the workforce shortage in Montana is getting serious. Black bears are now officially joining the workforce. The best part is that you don't have to pay them actual money. Just give them some fresh fish and berries, and you're good to go.

All kidding aside, this picture is incredible. It was taken on Monday, June 7 at around 4:20 p.m. Gallatin Valley resident, Gayle Watts took the photo near the Myrstol Post and Pole Company on Brackett Creek Road between Bridger Canyon and Clyde Park.

Watts and her husband were driving towards Clyde Park on Monday when they spotted the daring black bear. Before realizing it was a black bear, they thought it was an eagle's nest. We reached out to Gayle to get more details about the sighting, and here's what she told us.

I've lived in Montana almost my entire life, and have never seen anything like it. It was amazing, and truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I love Montana, and everyone that lives here is incredibly fortunate.

Watts has called the Gallatin Valley home for most of her life and graduated from Montana State University.

If you're wondering if the bear was able to climb back down, the answer is yes. Watts said that when she and her husband returned from Clyde Park, the bear was gone.

The fact that the black bear was able to climb all the way to the top of a power pole is nothing short of impressive. Northwestern Energy says that black bears climbing power poles is rare, but it has happened.