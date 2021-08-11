Governor Greg Gianforte Encouraging Montanans To Get Vaccinated

According to the Montana State Library and the Montana Department of Health & Human Services, roughly 49% of Montanans have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and slightly over 50% have received their first shot.

In Gallatin County, 56% of residents have been fully vaccinated and 66% of residents have received their first dose. Many rural counties throughout the state have a much lower percentage of individuals fully vaccinated. Gallatin County is one of five counties in Montana with the most active cases of COVID-19 currently.

Cases of the Delta Variant have been on the rise lately in Montana. and with the upcoming school year about to start, many parents are concerned about potential mask mandates for their children.

Many Montanans are still hesitant when it comes to getting vaccinated. Some claim their hesitation comes from the fact that none of the current vaccines being offered have received full approval from the FDA.

On Sunday, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte seemed pleased to announce the number of Montanans that received a COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend and encouraged Montana residents to talk to their medical provider about getting vaccinated.

Good news - Over the weekend, more than 4,300 Montanans received a COVID-19 vaccine.


Getting a vaccine for COVID-19 is easier than ever. Head to vaccines.gov to find a location near you that is offering COVID-19 vaccines in Montana.

