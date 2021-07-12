Search and Rescue From Hell Roaring Trail on Sunday

On Sunday afternoon (7/11) a person on a horse became injured and required assistance to get back to the trailhead. Gallatin County Search & Rescue responded and got the injured person to safety.

The incident happened at approximately 1:50pm on Sunday afternoon. Details about the person or any injuries sustained were not immediately released from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The injured person fell off their horse and was unable to return to the trailhead without assistance.

Gallatin County Search and Rescue responded along with Gallatin Gateway Fire Department. There was an ambulance waiting for the injured person upon their arrival back at the trailhead.

Never been on this trail? Here's what AllTrails.com has to say about it: "Hell Roaring Creek Trail is a 4.5 mile moderately trafficked out and back trail located near Gallatin Gateway, Montana that features a river and is good for all skill levels. The trail is primarily used for hiking, nature trips, and horses and is best used from May until October. Dogs are also able to use this trail but must be kept on leash."

The trail is an out and back, so at the beginning and the end users deal with traffic noise from 191. Another downside to this popular trail is biting flies. They are serious on this trail. Other than that...it's a nice, moderate 4.5 mile hike that is open to people and horses.

Hell Roaring Creek Trail is known to have ice or snow on the trail fairly late into the season as much of the trail is forested. If you hike/travel in April, it's recommended that you have appropriate footwear and/or YakTrax for grip.