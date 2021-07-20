10% of Active Montana COVID-19 Cases are Currently Hospitalized

The numbers are just that. Numbers. But Montana's current 10% hospitalization rate is concerning. Here is the latest data at a glance per the State of Montana COVID-19 dashboard:

It's important to note that although there has been an uptick in daily positive cases in Gallatin County in the last week, OVERALL we're seeing far fewer cases than the last 'surge' in April 2021 where daily cases were topping 100. You'll see below that Gallatin County saw 20 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

As of Tuesday, July 20th, 2021:

State of Montana (48% eligible population fully vaccinated): 586 active cases, 59 hospitalizations (10%)

(48% eligible population fully vaccinated): 586 active cases, 59 hospitalizations Gallatin County (55% eligible population fully vaccinated): 40 active cases, 6 hospitalizations (15%)

(55% eligible population fully vaccinated): 40 active cases, 6 hospitalizations According to the CDC: More than 97% of people getting hospitalized (across the county) with Covid-19 now are unvaccinated and 99.5% of deaths are among the unvaccinated.

So where do Montana counties stand as of today with new COVID-19 cases? Here is the latest data from the State of Montana: (only counties with NEW cases in the last 24 hours are listed below)

Flathead County: Cases 12,750 Total | 59 New | 195 Active

Yellowstone County: Cases 18,288 Total | 21 New | 82 Active

Gallatin County: Cases 14,997 Total | 20 New | 40 Active

Missoula County: Cases 9,474 Total | 12 New | 54 Active

Cascade County: Cases 9,612 Total | 7 New | 52 Active

Custer County: Cases 1,213 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Hill County: Cases 2,048 Total | 3 New | 1 Active

Jefferson County: Cases 1,122 Total | 3 New | 5 Active

Lewis and Clark County: Cases 7,091 Total | 3 New | 15 Active

Mineral County: Cases 308 Total | 3 New | 15 Active

Teton County: Cases 515 Total | 3 New | 6 Active

Daniels County: Cases 199 Total | 2 New | 2 Active

Fallon County: Cases 293 Total | 2 New | 1 Active

Lake County: Cases 2,157 Total | 2 New | 8 Active

Lincoln County: Cases 1,670 Total | 2 New | 12 Active

Park County: Cases 1,478 Total | 2 New | 13 Active

Richland County: Cases 1,260 Total | 2 New | 5 Active

Toole County: Cases 739 Total | 2 New | 6 Active

Beaverhead County: Cases 930 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Big Horn County: Cases 2,596 Total | 1 New | 5 Active

Broadwater County: Cases 528 Total | 1 New | 1 Active

Carbon County: Cases 920 Total | 1 New | 2 Active

Ravalli County: Cases 3,292 Total | 1 New | 10 Active

Stillwater County: Cases 761 Total | 1 New | 6 Active