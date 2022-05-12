The Downtown Billings Alliance and Billings Metro VISTA Project have partnered with local artist Terri Porta to create a mural as a memorial to those lost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This project is unique and needs Billings youth with any artistic ability to help plan and soon paint the mural. Do you know someone who would be able to help?

Providing the community with a space of remembrance.

According to the New York Times, 551 people have died in Yellowstone County to COVID-19 since early 2020. Many of these families didn't get the ability to spend time with their loved ones before they died due to the communicable nature of the disease, so having a way to remember those that passed away is a very admirable thing to do.

The planning stages for the mural are scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. on May 19th. They're looking for local teens between the ages of 12 and 18 of all artistic backgrounds and skill levels. If you're interested or know anyone who is, please email outreach@artmuseum.org with your name, email, and phone number.

Donations for the project are also being accepted.

Those interested in contributing can also donate to help fund the project. More information can be requested by emailing vista6@billingsmt.gov or by calling 406-237-6105.

This project is such an amazing opportunity to highlight those who have tragically died due to COVID-19. The first meeting to plan the mural will take place inside the Yellowstone Art Museum's Education Room on May 19th. No location or design of the mural is known at this time.

