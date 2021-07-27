Do You Know About The Gallatin County Junk Vehicle Program?

If you have a broken down vehicle parked on your property that you no longer have any use for, you might want to look into the Gallatin County Junk Vehicle Program.

The service is provided by the State of Montana and operated by counties. It's funded through a small percentage of a fee on all vehicles registered in Montana, as well as by selling junk vehicles for their recycled steel.

The Gallatin County Junk Vehicle Program is a product of the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department. The Junk Vehivle Program removes vehicles at the owner's request. It also assists local law enforcement agencies in removing abandoned junk vehicles and provides assistance to the state in regulating licensed junkyards. The program also responds to complaints of unauthorized junkyards and junk vehicles.

In the past few years, the Gallatin County Junk Vehicle Program has removed hundreds of junk vehicles and has assisted agencies including the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the Bozeman Police Department, the Belgrade Police Department, and Montana Highway Patrol with removing junk vehicles abandoned on public roads. In addition, the program uses junk vehicles to provide training opportunities for local first responders.

If you're an owner of a junk vehicle that you would like hauled and recycled, you can fill out the Junk Vehicle Program's release form and return it to the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department at 205 Baxter Lane West.

For more information about the Gallatin County Junk Vehicle Program, click here.

