Where to Drop Off Your Ballot Today

Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, Montana's primary election this year is mail-in ballot only. You should have received your ballot in the mail weeks ago. My wife filled hers out promptly and dropped it in the mail.. I didn't. Mine sat in my little junk & mail pile on the counter for a month until I finally filled it out over the weekend.

With no time to mail it at this point, I walked down to the courthouse downtown yesterday and dropped it off at the election office. The process was quick and easy. If you have your sealed ballot, just drop it in the box. If you need to register, you can still do so at the election office today. The election office is on the 1st floor right across from where you get license plates. More details on the Yellowstone County Elections Office page.

In Yellowstone County you can drop your ballots of today (6/2) until 8 PM at the following locations:

Election Office - 217 N 27th St Room 101, Billings

Metra Park Box Office - 308 6th Ave North, Billings

Yellowstone Valley Electric Co-Op - 150 Cooperative Way, Huntley

Laurel High School Main Entrance - 203 E 8th, Laurel

ADA ballot marking device available at all drop sites.

In Carbon County and Stillwater County you can drop-off ballots at the County Admin Building till 8 pm.

Credit: Michael Foth TSM

I've been doing absentee voting for years now because it's so convenient. There is one upside to voting in-person though, and that's the sticker.