DEVELOPING: Multi-State Pursuit Ends in Carbon County

A multi-state, multi agency police pursuit ended peacefully Tuesday morning (3/16) in Carbon County, just south of Belfry. Witness Mark Holloway said the vehicle was apprehended on Highway 72 at the Sunrise Ranch. Holloway added the suspect surrendered after a 30 minute standoff that involved multiple agencies and two German Shepherd police dogs.

Credit: Mark Holloway, used with permission

In a post on social media, the Park County Sheriff's Office described that incident that began at approximately 9:40 am Tuesday morning on Highway 291 in Park County, WY when the suspect vehicle refused to yield to a lawful traffic stop. A pursuit began that involved the Cody Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Park County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Mark Holloway, used with permission

According to the PCSO post, the suspect vehicle eluded spike strips three times as it reached highway speeds continuing north. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office was advised of the pursuit potentially crossing state lines at the WY-MT border and Carbon County officers joined pursuit when the vehicle crossed into Montana.

The vehicle was eventually disabled by spike strips, causing the truck to crash through a fence before hitting a tree in the yard of a residence. No one was injured in the pursuit or apprehension of the suspect and no police vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The suspect was wanted for "at least one felony auto burglary, a felony theft, unauthorized use of credit cards, and multiple mail thefts" and his name has not been released. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office was unable to comment on a pending investigation and further details were not available. This story will be updated as more information is released.