Record-shattering flooding has been overtaking news feeds in Montana for the last couple of days, and it's been incredibly devastating for the families and businesses that had their lives literally swept away overnight. However, the communities across South-Central Montana have come together to help aid those who need the support. If you'd like to contribute to this aid, here are some places to start.

Supporting Carbon County and Stillwater County Directly

Donating to the Carbon County Disaster Relief Fund is the main source of support for this disaster, as all the funds will go back into supporting Red Lodge and the surrounding areas. Donating to Red Lodge Fire Rescue is also an amazing option.

Stillwater County is currently accepting donations of non-perishable food, water, and clothing at the Stillwater County Pavilion, located at 328 E. 5th Ave. N. in Columbus. Those wanting more information are urged to contact Resource Specialist Sean Smith at 406-322-8015.

Other Fundraising Campaigns

A viral video showing the destruction of a house that was swept away in Gardiner has been making the rounds online, and as it turns out, multiple families were housed there. A GoFundMe for those families has been set up, and you can make a contribution to those families there. The video is posted below; some viewers may find the content disturbing.

If you're in Yellowstone County and would like to help, physical donations of clothing, bedding, water, and food are being collected at Gratitude In Action at 10 South 30th Street in downtown Billings. They've also set up a GoFundMe for financial support of those affected which you can find here.

