Gov Gianforte Declares Statewide Disaster for Montana Flooding

Tuesday morning, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte declared a statewide disaster due to massive flooding in Carbon, Park, and Stillwater Counties. The declaration allows the state to receive federal emergency assistance dollars as well as state assistance for those impacted by the floods. In the declaration, Gianforte said,

With rapid snowmelt and recent heavy rains, communities in south-central Montana are experiencing severe flooding that is destroying homes, washing away roads and bridges, and leaving Montanans without power and water services. Today’s disaster declaration will help impacted communities get back on their feet as soon as possible, and I have asked state agencies to bring their resources to bear in support of these communities.

Gianforte Tweeted Monday (6/13) that the state has been working closely with emergency organizations to provide aid and assistance.

Montana Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester have also pledged support. Tester told KTVQ he plans to visit the areas impacted.

Full impacts of the damage are still being revealed.

While the water levels may be slightly subsiding in the Red Lodge, Fishtail, Absarokee, and Nye areas, communities downstream on the Yellowstone River are bracing for flood levels to peak sometime today (6/14). Residents may have received a text message this morning advising them to contact their rural fire department if they need sandbags. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks yesterday closed the Yellowstone River in Park County to all recreational use due to public safety risks.