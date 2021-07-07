Montana Morning State News Headlines for Wednesday, July 7
Powell County Sheriff provides update on bear attack that killed a female camper in Ovando.
Frenchtown Fire responds to numerous fireworks related fires over the 4th of July holiday.
Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman explains the upcoming municipal primary election on September 14.
Widespread clouds and smoke in western Montana today, with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 90's.
