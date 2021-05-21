Billings ‘Helping Hands’ Poker Run Rumbles Into 29th Year

The Helping Hands Poker Run is on for 2021, June 6th

Summertime riding season is just about here and one of the longest running motorcycle poker runs in the Billings area is back this year, after skipping 2020 because of COVID. Hundreds of bikes will be back for 2021's Helping Hands Poker Run, happening the first Sunday in June.

Photo courtesy Helping Hands Poker Run, Inc.

The ride raises money for a fantastic cause.

For nearly 30 years the 501(c)(3) organization has raised money for local families with severely ill children. To date, the entirely volunteer group has helped provide financial support to 39 families.

Photo courtesy Helping Hands Poker Run, Inc.

Put on some smiles during miles of great riding.

This year, the Helping Hands Poker Run will begin at the Red Door Lounge with sign-up and registration from 10 am - 11 am. The route hits five great bars in Yellowstone and Carbon County, before heading back to Billings. Stops include:

Caboose Saloon - Laurel

Dry Creek Saloon - Bridger

Silver Tip Bar & Restaurant - Belfry

Heavy Horse Bar - Roberts

Fat Fender Freddy's - Laurel

American Legion Post 4 - Billings

Photo courtesy Helping Hands Poker Run, Inc.

Awesome raffle prizes at each stop.

One of the best parts about a fundraiser in Montana is often the raffle and door prize items and the Helping Hands Poker Run has some of the best items. A large silent auction will take place at the final destination (the Legion) and multiple food trucks will be on-site, with live music provided by Counting Coup. For more information or to make a donation, contact Billee at 405-252-0294, email helpinghandsruninc@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page for updates.

Don't forget, Billings Bike Nights are back! Join us for the kick-off on Wednesday, June 26th at Leo's Casino.