Trump Campaign Now Selling 2020 Masks

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I really can't believe it took them this long!

For a while now, you've been able to find "unofficial" Trump campaign masks on places like Amazon and Etsy. Some Trump supporters have purchased the masks as a form of protest or just to show everyone who they support for President. The Trump masks have actually been selling pretty well across the United States but there was one place that didn't sell them, the Trump campaign website. That changed this week according to The Hill.

The campaign store features a red mask that has the word "Trump" emblazoned on it, and a blue mask with "MAGA" printed on it, a reference to the president's campaign slogan. Each costs $15. The masks provide supporters "with new ways to show their support for President Trump's re-election while taking safety precautions during the coronavirus outbreak," the campaign said in a press release. The Trump campaign's decision to capitalize on masks follows presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's operation, which began selling branded face coverings at the end of May.

The Trump campaign aren't the only ones getting into the action. In early May, the Texas Republican Party began selling MAGA and Trump-related masks.

As The Hill mentioned above, the Biden campaign is also selling campaign masks which could mean we could see a lot more political masks as we get closer to the election. One thing to remember though, you may be asked to remove your political mask when going to vote.