Wednesday evening, hours after authorities in Washington, D.C. restored order at the U.S. Capitol, two prominent Republicans spoke out concerning the day's events.

Through his Presidential Center in Dallas, former President George W. Bush released a statement condemning the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

"President Bush said, "Laura and I are watching the scenes of mayhem unfolding at the seat of our Nation’s government in disbelief and dismay. It is a sickening and heartbreaking sight. This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic. I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement. The violent assault on the Capitol – and disruption of a Constitutionally-mandated meeting of Congress – was undertaken by people whose passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes. Insurrection could do grave damage to our Nation and reputation. In the United States of America, it is the fundamental responsibility of every patriotic citizen to support the rule of law. To those who are disappointed in the results of the election: Our country is more important than the politics of the moment. Let the officials elected by the people fulfill their duties and represent our voices in peace and safety. May God continue to bless the United States of America."

President Bush, who was elected to two terms in office in 2000 and 2004, referred to Wednesday's violence as an "insurrection".

He urged United States citizens to allow the process of the Constitutionally-mandated Joint Session of Congress, to count the Electoral College's votes, to continue.

Vice President Mike Pence also condemned the violence when the U.S. Senate reconvened Wednesday evening just after 7pm Central Time. "To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the People’s House," VP Pence said.