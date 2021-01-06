Warnock Makes History With Senate Win As Dems Near Majority

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock has won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.

Warnock, a pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

The focus now shifts to the second race between GOPs David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff. Early Wednesday,

Ossoff claimed victory, but the candidates were locked in a tight race and it was too early to call a winner.

The races will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.