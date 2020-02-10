Montana Talks LIVE from the Glendive GATE Show

Last year, I was the first guy out of the gate at the GATE show in Glendive shortly before 6 AM (and it was about 40 degrees below zero last February). And this year- I plan to do the same...

Every sector of the agriculture industry will be in the room- this Friday- as we take you to Glendive for the GATE Show.

Aaron Flint, the host of Montana Talks, will be broadcasting LIVE from the Glendive Agri Trade Expo (GATE) this Friday, February 14th.

The GATE show offers 42 years of history- showcasing vendors and movers and shakers in Montana’s #1 industry. Plus, we’ll check in with area lawmakers and more as we highlight Eastern Montana.

Tune in to Montana Talks live from Glendive this Friday from 9-10AM for our statewide hour.

For folks in Glendive, we will be set up starting at 6AM. Come on down, say hello, and join us behind the microphone. We can even chat with you earlier in the morning, record the conversation, and play it later on during the statewide hour of the show if you're busy between 9 and 10.

Catch “Montana Talks” with Aaron Flint statewide at 9 AM on the following stations:

Billings: Newstalk 95.5 and 95.1 FM, 970 AM KBUL

Bozeman: 1450 AM KMMS

Livingston: 1340 AM KPRK

Missoula: 930 AM and 99.7 FM KMPT

Kalispell: 880 AM and 107.9 FM KJJR

Glendive: 1400 AM KXGN and 103.1 FM

Forsyth: 1250 AM KIKC and 94.5 FM

Lewistown: 1230 AM KXLO and 106.9 FM

Wolf Point: 92.7 FM KVCK

Fort Peck: 107.1 FM KVCK Translator

Shelby: 1150 AM KSEN

Great Falls: 102.7 FM KINX

Helena: 95.9 FM KCAP

Butte: 1370 AM and 94.7 FM KXTL

Scobey: 95.7 FM KCGM

Malta: 100.1 FM KMMR

Plentywood: 100.1 FM KATQ