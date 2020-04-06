Covid-Released Inmate Already Back in Jail

Well, the liberal Chief Justice of the Montana Supreme Court called on the jails and detention centers in Montana to release inmates due to concerns over the coronavirus. Liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) followed similar suit when it comes to our prisons.

Guess what? At least one of the inmates released from jail is already back behind bars. Shocker!

From The Glendive Ranger-Review:

“(On the) county jail side, the judges and the county attorney have worked together and there have been a few that have been given releases under special conditions,” Dawson County Correctional Facility Warden Tom Green said.

“Unfortunately, one of those releases has already committed another crime and is back in jail,” Green said.

And that's just one of the guys who got caught. How many more were released and ended up back in jail? How many more are out there committing additional crimes and not getting caught? With everything our law enforcement has to deal with right now- criminal catch and release shouldn't have to be added to their plate.

In case you missed it. Here's my prior post about this topic from last week.

Original Story- CRAZY: MONTANA RELEASING PRISONERS DURING CRISIS

Credit Tim Gray,Getty Images/Thinkstock

What part of shelter-in-place/ stay-at-home did you not hear? If we can lock down assisted living facilities, we can lock down prisons. Don't release criminals while treating everyone else in Montana like criminals.

The Associated Press reported that liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) is calling on the Board of Pardons and Parole to consider releasing certain prisoners from our prison during the coronavirus crisis. The AP later added that a board official said it was already happening.

The Montana ACLU then went on a tweet storm calling for even more prisoners to be released. I already told you my reaction via Twitter Thursday morning. Here's how others responded:

Frank (@tweetybums):

Why are the lefty’s (Democrats) in such a hurry to empty the prisons around the country? #mtnews #mtpol

John Jackson (@pvtjokerus):

Because as we all know, convicts will be the first people to follow rules and regs issued by the govt. Like staying at home and social distancing.

By the way, as Fox News Radio reported Thursday morning- federal prisons are doing just that- locking down their inmates for at least two weeks. Politico notes that US Attorney General Bill Barr has stated that "many inmates are likely safer in prison than outside."