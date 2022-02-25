Beautiful 122-Year-Old Montana Church for Sale, Just $250,000

Real estate prices continue to escalate across the state of Montana, and the inventory of available homes on the market remains extremely low. This may lead some home buyers to consider more "alternative" forms of housing. Can I live in a barn? A tent? A corrugated steel shop?

How about an old church?? This one, currently listed in Glendive, MT looks awesome, and the price seems quite fair. Let's take a look!

The red brick house of worship was built in 1900.

When the population of Montana began to steadily grow in the late 1800s, churches and saloons were always some of the first structures to be built in the many small towns popping up along the railways of Montana. The churches were frequently some of the grandest buildings, featuring intricate designs and construction to withstand the harsh elements of Big Sky Country.

Big, beautiful arch windows steal the scene.

On the main floor, it appears that the building most recently served as a boutique shop called Kirke, a collective of antiques, baked goods, and other unique items. Light streams from every direction in the turn-of-the-century structure.

It could easily revert back to a breathtaking home.

Talk about an "open concept" living area. Where church pews once sat, there is now a large, recently updated kitchen with tons of cupboards and counter space. According to the listing,

There is a full kitchen complete with new cement countertops, 6 burner gas stove, refrigerator, and antique counter stools.

The original hardwood flooring provides a warm glow throughout the main level and the property offers over 3,700 square feet of space.

Much of the original construction is evident throughout the old church.

The church/home has been updated with modern necessities like central A/C and gas forced air heating while maintaining the soaring original vaulted dome ceiling, pulpit, belfry, lancet windows, and more.

Bedrooms and extra space downstairs.

Many basements in 122-year-old structures are less than inviting. Often they are pretty dark, with a smattering of tiny little windows. Not so, with this old church. Its lower level is definitely a "daylight basement" with tons of windows, and it looks like the relatively tall ceilings feature the original stamped-tin in many areas.

A lot of church house for $250,000.

Upstairs you'll find the kitchen, living, dining room, bathroom, and office/bonus room. Downstairs is a family room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, laundry room, and a couple of storage areas. The master bedroom has hook-ups in place to complete a half-bath.

If I bought it, I'd have to buy a pipe organ too.

Do I know how to play the organ? No... but if I bought this cool old church, I would have to get an organ for the corner and learn how to play a couple of basics, like maybe a funeral dirge and Amazing Grace. Of course, my imagination runs wild on potential uses for the property (which is zoned residential/commercial). It would be a really cool taproom/restaurant, don't you think? It's presented by Lisa Kjelstrup with United Country Montana Dakota Real Estate. Check out the listing and more photo's HERE.