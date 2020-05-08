85 Jobs Lost: BNSF Closing Down Facility in Glendive

"Times are hard and change is coming no matter what we do, but what we can do is be good to those around us. Our neighbors need good neighbors more than ever..."

Those were well written words by our friends at KXGN Radio & TV in Glendive, Montana as they shared the news that BNSF Railway would be shutting down a major facility in Eastern Montana.

KXGN obtained a copy of a letter from a BNSF Railway vice president announcing the changes:

In an official letter sent by Gary Grissum VP of Mechanical of the BNSF Railway Company to effected employees the reason for closure was outlined. In the letter Gary indicated the closure was due to the current business environment with the decline in crude oil shipments and to the structural decline in coal demand. Along with the Glendive Diesel shop several locations across the BNSF system including locations in Kansas, Minot, and Mandan among others have been affected.

Click here for KXGN's full report.

Maia LaSalle is the Director of Public Affairs for BNSF Railway in Montana. She tells me that 85 jobs will be impacted by the closure. The shop at Glendive will on July 7th of this year. She also shared this press release from BNSF: