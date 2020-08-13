Kamala: Anti-Beef, Anti-Fracking, Anti-Catholic…and Pro-Bullock

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I hope there aren't any pictures of you enjoying a Catholic Burger at the Stampede in Wolf Point. Back in late 2018, I joked about any of you lawyers here in Montana wanting to someday be a federal judge. You better scrub your social media accounts and delete any photos showing you enjoying a Catholic Burger- apparently it is a disqualification for serving on the federal bench.

My commentary followed the absurd anti-Catholic attack on a federal judge nominee from Nebraska who was attacked for being a member of the Knights of Columbus. The attack was launched by Democrat Senators like Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), and, of course, Kamala Harris (D-CA)- Joe Biden's newly declared running mate and VP candidate.

Here's the deal with Kamala Harris from a Montana perspective: She's anti-beef, she's anti-fracking, and she's anti-Catholic. What more do you need to add, I asked?

"She's anti-gun." That's what our friend Paul Mushaben added as I was chatting with him while filling up a cup of coffee before our radio shows kicked off Wednesday morning.

Apparenty, Kamala Harris isn't good for for Indian Country either.

Radical though she may be, she's found a friend in liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT). Remember when the governor was shutting down your business and ordering Montanans to "stay at home?" He made sure that he was still taking in money for his campaign, of course. As Breitbart News reported back in April, the California Democrat and Bullock hosted a fundraiser in the midst of the COVID-19 economic shutdown in Montana.

Here's what Brooke Stroyke, the Montana Republican Party communications director, said at the time:

“Montanans have yet to see a plan from Gov. Bullock on reopening our economy, but that didn’t stop the governor from spending his Tuesday night introducing himself to far-left California donors with Kamala Harris,” Strokye said. “Bullock cozying up to liberal elites like Kamala and Chuck Schumer comes as no surprise when you look at how far left the governor has shifted on major issues.”

As for Kamala Harris being added to the Biden ticket. The Montana GOP issued this response: