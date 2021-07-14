VP Harris Thinks Poor Wyomingites Don’t Have Copiers

In a desperate attempt to show why voter ID laws are unfair the Vice President, Kamala Harris said that people in rural areas can't register to vote by mail, because they don't have access to copiers.

“I don’t think that we should underestimate what that could mean, because, in some people’s mind, that means, ‘well, you’re gonna have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are,’” Harris said. “There are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don’t — there’s no Kinko’s, there’s no Office Max near them. People have to understand that when we’re talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are. Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are.”

Meat Paul Wing. He is a copier repairman in Wyoming. This is him repairing a rather large machine in Cheyenne. But Cheyenne is one of the bigger towns in Wyoming. The tiny towns and places out in the middle of NOTHING that Paul must visit.

Paul's repair route takes him across about 1/3rd of Wyoming and into South Dakota and Western Nebraska. He visits small-town churches, city halls, police stations that are staffed by maybe two officers. He visits farms and ranches out in the middle of no place because farms and ranches are businesses after all. They have copiers.

Ever hear of Lead, South Dakota? I bet Kamala Harris hasn't. It's a town of just over 3000 people. Here is a picture of a copier/fax machine sent by Mike, in Lead SD.

Kamala would see a small single-wide trailer out in the sagebrush and wonder, why do they live out there? You and I understand that it might be a humble little ranch, which is still a business and would have a copier and fax machine inside.

Best-selling author Craig Johnson lives in Ucross Wyoming, population 25. Mr. Johnson has a photocopier. So does each of the several ranches out that way.

Many tiny Wyoming towns with a population of just a hundred or so have one at the post office in town, the town hall, the church, and the library.

Try to find Fort Danger Wyoming on a map. You can't. But it's out there and there are just a few people in the down. Like maybe 8 or 10. Still, they have more than one copy machine. Here is the copy machine in the office of Milo, who works in Fort Danger.

Buford Wyoming. Population 1. Nope, not kidding. Just one little store and one guy living there. The store sells gas and has a little convenience store. Dear Miss Harris - BUFORD HAS A PHOTOCOPY MACHINE! It's in the office for the store. Feel free to stop by any time to have a look at it. I'm sure Paul can show you where it is.

So, Miss Harris, you have proven- once again- you have no idea how the people out in this part of the country work and live. You're not alone. Most people who are from where you are from make assumptions about us and are almost always wrong.