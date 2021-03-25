Montana Talks Podcast, Powerful Lineup Now Posted

Travis Lee placed on our Check out the huge lineup our producerplaced on our podcast page today: 5 different interviews. From Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) to Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham, former KULR8 reporter Mary Beth Dickson, to Montana Budget Director Kurt Alme, and the chairman of the Montana GOP Don "K". All of those were uploaded to our " Montana Talks with Aaron Flint podcast " page today alone.

With Senator Steve Daines

We previewed his trip to the southern border where he will get a first-hand look at the invasion of illegal immigrants on our southern border. We know that the meth drug epidemic here in Montana is being driven by the Mexican drug cartels. In fact, Daines said he spoke with one Montana sheriff who said he has 7 cartel members sitting in his jail right now. Daines also talked about the Biden Administration looking to potentially send illegal aliens to northern border states like Montana.

With School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham

We talked about how Billings students who, for whatever reason, decided to spend the past year in remote learning despite the fact that Billings schools have been open 5 days a week since the start of the 2020-2021 school year. What does a return to normal look like, and how soon will that take place?

With former KULR8 reporter Mary Beth Dickson

We talked about the media and the coverage of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Why all of the sudden rush to the gun control narrative? She covered the Columbine shootings back in the 1990s as a "cub" reporter and has interviewed law enforcement experts and psychologists looking at the profiles of these mass shooters.

With Montana Budget Director Kurt Alme

We talked about the nearly $1 billion in federal COVID funds that lawmakers have the ability to help allocate in the state. How can your project in your neck of the woods get funding? How are separate budget negotiations going in the Montana Legislature?

And with Don "K", the Chairman of the Montana Republican Party

We talked about the Biden border crisis, the Biden border "challenge", or as we in Montana call it: the Biden border invasion. He also highlighted the continued series of votes Democrat Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) is taking against Montana's interests.

For those of you who join us for our statewide show from 9-10 a.m., there's a lot we don't get to because the hour goes by fast, and we want to take your phone calls across the state. So this podcast is fully loaded for you to get access to even more Montana news and commentary. Check it out, and download our app on your smartphone so you can get access to the podcasts daily.

Montana Talks is live, statewide, on over 20 radio signals across Montana from 9-10 a.m. Click here for the full station list.