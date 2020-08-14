Does Mispronouncing Kamala Make You a Racist? [AUDIO]

I don't know about you, but I've heard California Sen. Kamala Harris' (D-CA) name pronounced at least three different ways. Kam-uh-luh, Komm-uh-luh, and Kuh-mahl-uh. She was one of at least 20 different Democrat presidential candidates, if it's any consolation.

Anyway, I had pronounced her name Kam-uh-luh...like Cammie. Then, I got a great note from one of our more liberal-leaning listeners named Josh in Billings. "If you're going to criticize her, at least pronounce her name right," he e-mailed me. And he's exactly right. It was a fair point.

Turns out, Tucker Carlson had used the exact same pronunciation on Fox News that I was using, and he got attacked by a bunch of liberal commentators on CNN who basically said that mispronouncing Kamala's name was....wait for it....RACIST!

So, I guess, some thought I was just being a jerk by pronouncing her name like Kam-uh-luh. And ole' Tucker Carlson was straight up being a racist by pronouncing her name like Kam-uh-luh.

But in a hilarious twist- even Joe Biden himself pronounced her name wrong, on the exact same day as I did. Click here to see the video for yourself.

Tucker Carlson responded to Biden making the same mistake he did:

“It’s just too awesome!” he said. “Just when you think darkness is descending, old Joe Biden shows up and the sun begins to rise. Rescued again by Joe Biden. Thank you, Joe. What a bigot.”

I shared Josh's email on our statewide radio show- Montana Talks- shortly after receiving it. And then I actually had to laugh when trying to figure out the best pronunciation for Kamala...oh- it's Komm-uh-luh. Like Comm-unist. That's easy to remember now...ha.

We had a great follow up from Jim in Helena too. Check out the call below.