Butte SEAL Hammers Dems in New Ad [VIDEO]

Rob O'Neill, the Navy SEAL from Butte, Montana credited with killing 9-11 terror mastermind Osama bin Laden, took to the airwaves in a new ad supporting Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). He also called out the Democrats for the violent riots breaking out in Democrat-run cities:

As a seal team we were willing to die when we went in to kill Osama Bin Laden. The last thing Osama Bin Laden saw was the American flag on my shoulder. Right now the far left wants to burn that flag. They loot our cities, they assault our police officers. Democrats tell Montanans what they want to hear and then they go to Washington and do the bidding of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

The Daily Caller was first to report that the ad would be hitting the airwaves. We featured the audio for you on Friday's Montana Talks radio show. Here's what Senator Daines had to say about the ad:

Rob O’Neill is a Montana hero, and an American hero. His actions in taking out Osama Bin Laden saved lives in America and around the world. He understands what’s on the line if we send liberal Steve Bullock to the Senate and I am honored to have his support.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is back in Montana on Monday afternoon for a rally with Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) in Belgrade. Click here to register for tickets and for more details on the event.