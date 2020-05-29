CNN crew arrested while reporting on Minneapolis protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN television crew as they reported on violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck. Atlanta-based CNN said that the crew, which included CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, was released later Friday morning. While live on air, Jimenez was handcuffed and led away. A producer and a photojournalist for CNN were also led away in handcuffs. CNN called it "a clear violation of their First Amendment rights." The Minnesota State Patrol says the journalists were among four people arrested as troopers were "clearing the streets and restoring order."

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved