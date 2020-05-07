Baucus “Unhinged,” Compares China Critics to Hitler [VIDEO]

Max Baucus defending China is outrageous in its own right. Max Baucus using his tenure as Ambassador to China to cash in and land board positions on major Chinese companies like e-commerce giant Alibaba is also outrageous in its own right. The latest from former Senator Max Baucus (D-MT) is even worse.

As The Daily Wire reports:

Max Baucus, who was the U.S. Ambassador to China during the Obama-Biden administration, defended the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) during a CNN interview on Wednesday, saying that strong “rhetoric” criticizing China for its alleged lies over the coronavirus outbreak was “a little bit like Hitler in the 30s.”

Steve Guest with the Republican National Committee summed it up best by calling Baucus "unhinged."

So Baucus is basically attacking the President of the United States, but defending the Communist Chinese government. And Max Baucus thinks if you are exercising your 1st Amendment rights and criticizing China's government, that you are acting like Hitler in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, a mom in Texas was thrown in jail for opening her beauty salon so she could keep food on the table for her kids amidst the Chinese COVID-19 shutdowns, and several American cities are using Chinese made drones to enforce stay-at-home orders. But...oh no- you the American people speaking your minds are the ones acting like 1930's Hitler according to Max Baucus.

Here's the video of Baucus' remarks posted by Julio Rosas on YouTube:

Previous story from April 16th, 2020:

Baucus: “I Take My Hat Off to China”

(Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

"I take my hat off to China..." Oh brother.

When it became apparent that many in the media and on the Left were covering for the Communist Chinese government propaganda in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic- I wondered. What is Max Baucus up to?

Baucus is the former Democrat Senator from Montana who was given the post as US Ambassador to China in order to try and help Democrats win a US Senate seat in 2014.

After a short stint as US Ambassador to China, Baucus cashed in- taking seats on the boards of some big Chinese companies.

True story. The Billings Gazette's Tom Lutey had this back in 2017:

In 2013, when news broke of Baucus’s nomination, China Digital Times reported that the Chinese, stricken by Baucus' age and Beijing’s notoriously bad air quality, nicknamed him Ambassador “Bao Kesi,” loosely translated as "coughs to death." His predecessors at the U.S. embassy each lasted less than two years. Baucus lasted nearly three and left believing he still had a role to play in U.S.-China relations.

I imagine "coughs to death" is probably the worst nickname you would want to have in China right now.

To make matters worse for Baucus, here's what he said about China's coronavirus response on MSNBC back in March, according to the Washington Free Beacon:

"I think that the big lesson here [is] that when you take charge and when you tell the entire country, Wuhan, other provinces what to do, they get in gear and get the job done," Baucus said during an interview on MSNBC. "I take my hat off to China for doing so."

The Free Beacon added:

The former Montana senator's praise of China comes amid a propaganda campaign waged by China's state-run media outlets, which have been pushing the narrative that China isn't responsible for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have attempted to deflect blame by saying President Donald Trump's insistence on identifying China as the origin of the virus is politically motivated.

The speakers bureau Harry Walker also touts Baucus' long time work with China: