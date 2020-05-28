Democrats Fearful of a Second Wave

Democrats are fearful of a second wave. They're fearful that a second wave will land in the US, and that it will benefit President Donald Trump.

Of course, the second wave we are talking about is not the fear of a second wave of the coronavirus. Democrats are fearful of a second wave of the economic boom that we've seen under President Trump.

Fox News has this headline: Dems reportedly warning preelection economic surge could boost Trump

Politico reports that Jason Furman, a top economist in the Obama administration and now a Harvard professor, told a bipartisan group of policymakers last month that “We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country.” “This is my big worry,” a former Obama White House official told the outlet, who said of the concern about top members of the party: “It’s high -- high, high, high, high.”

One month ago, the Associated Press openly reported on Democrats "rising hopes" that an economic downturn would help return them to power in the US Senate and potentially the White House:

Democrats have rising hopes of gaining the minimum three seats they’ll need to capture a majority, while Republicans who once banked on a robust economy and improving Trump approval ratings are showing signs of nervousness.

With a struggling economy due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, the AP noted that "favorable signs for Democrats are evident."

When it comes to boosting our economy, President Trump did it once. He'll do it again.