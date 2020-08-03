Sheriff Shane Stands Up to the Liberal Mob [VIDEO]

Wibaux, Montana County Sheriff Shane Harrington took it straight to the liberal mob, and to liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) all in one shot.

"Bullock's campaign is being bankrolled by the liberal mob. That's why Bullock's been silent while left-wing radicals try to defund our police, erase our history and turn America into a socialist country."

That was part of the transcript, as broken down by Montana Public Radio, from a new campaign commercial from Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT). As we've previously reported, Daines' opponent in the 2020 US Senate race, liberal Gov. Steve Bullock (D-MT) has been silent about the effort to defund the police, along with other leading Montana Democrats.

Here's the full video:

Just how important is this US Senate race here in Montana? Here's what Senator Daines told Breitbart's Alex Marlow in a recent interview:

As we’re looking at the overall Senate map, 53 Republicans in the U.S. Senate, that is going to be the overall firewall for freedom in this country. We can’t have Schumer have the Senate, and many are looking at the overall map and saying that you know what? The majority may come down to the state of Montana.

Previously, we reported on Republican Attorney General candidate Austin Knudsen calling out the Democrats, particularly his 2020 opponent Raph Graybill (D-Helena), for failing to stand up for law enforcement in Montana, especially in the midst of the meth epidemic that is wreaking havoc on Montana families. When we spoke with Knudsen he praised the local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement personnel that he works with on a daily basis as Roosevelt County Attorney:

These are people that I work with every single day building drug cases, building assault cases. This is what I do. So,if you're looking for an attorney general who is going to be pro law enforcement, that is going to work with law enforcement, and has a background in law enforcement- then I am your candidate. I think it's incredibly dangerous to be out there advocating for de-funding the police especially in Montana with what we've got going on now. It's not hyperbole to say we have got a drug epidemic in Montana.

Full audio with Attorney General candidate Austin Knudsen:

