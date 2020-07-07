Why Aren’t Dems Speaking in Support of Police? [AUDIO]

Why aren't leading Montana Democrats speaking out in support of the great men and women in Montana law enforcement amdist all of these attacks on our police? Even here in Montana, there are calls to defund the police and to remove school resource officers from our schools. Why aren't the Democrats, including the Democrat candidate for governor and attorney general, speaking up?

Those are some of the questions we tackled on Monday with Republican Attorney General candidate, and former Speaker of the House, Austin Knudsen (R-Culbertson).

Knudsen called out the Democrats, particularly his 2020 opponent Raph Graybill (D-Helena), for failing to stand up for law enforcement in Montana- especially in the midst of the meth epidemic that is wreaking havoc on Montana families. Knudsen also praised the local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement personnel that he works with on a daily basis as Roosevelt County Attorney:

These are people that I work with every single day building drug cases, building assault cases. This is what I do. So,if you're looking for an attorney general who is going to be pro law enforcement, that is going to work with law enforcement, and has a background in law enforcement- then I am your candidate. I think it's incredibly dangerous to be out there advocating for de-funding the police especially in Montana with what we've got going on now. It's not hyperbole to say we have got a drug epidemic in Montana.

Full audio with Attorney General candidate Austin Knudsen:

Last week, I sent a tweet out calling out Democrats for failing to stand up for law enforcement in Montana:

Do you claim to care about public employees...but say nothing as police officers are attacked and cities like Bozeman and Helena look to cut funding for police? You know who you are.

Separately, we also got a great news update from Austin that later this week- the Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede Rodeo is on. If you're looking for a road trip, that's a great Montana event.