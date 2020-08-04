You Ready for $1,000 COVID Stimulus Checks?

Are you ready for some $1,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks? Senator Steve Daines' (R-MT) proposed legislation would allow for a family of 4 to receive $4,000.

Here's the story from Forbes.com:

The $1,000 stimulus check proposal would give individuals $200 less than the first stimulus check and the current proposals under the HEROES Act and HEALS Act. But because it would also distribute $1,000 to eligible children, a family of four would receive $4,000, which is $600 more than they received under the CARES Act.

In addition to Daines, Forbes reports that the bill is supported by U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Mitt Romney (R-UT), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

Should we put the brakes on any more feedral stimulus spending given the debt facing our country? Should we send out stimulus checks to individual Americans? Or, should we bail out state and local governments with another aid package? Let me know what you think by sending me an email- aaron (at) montanatalks.com or shoot me line via twitter @aaronflint.

Meanwhile, the beefed up unemployment benefits that passed as part of the first COVID-19 relief package has now expired.

According to a report in The Montana Standard, Senator Daines' faults Congressional Democrats for failing to extend unemployment benefits in the midst of the COVID financial relief stalemate on Capitol Hill:

"Sen. Daines supports generous unemployment insurance and is very disappointed that Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats blocked a clean extension of the $600 unemployment insurance payment which would have given Congress time to reach a compromise," the spokesperson said.