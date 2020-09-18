Billings Levy Vote Sends Big Message for 2020 Elections

67 percent. That's how much support the public safety levy received in Billings, Montana earlier this week. It was a massive show of support not just for public safety in Billings, but for law enforcement- period.

It's not just that Billings is Montana's biggest town, and the public was well aware of the need for more funding for the police department. This vote is symbolic of the broader voter sentiment as we head into the 2020 elections this October and November. This vote is yet another sign that Montanans and Americans are sick and tired of the violent rioting, looting, and despicable attacks on law enforcement.

As you might have seen, Law enforcement was featured prominently at the rally for Vice President Mike Pence in Belgrade earlier this week. The photo above shows 7 of at least 8 different county sheriffs who were there for the event and praised by the vice president, along with each of the Republican statewide candidates in attendance at the rally.

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) was there alongside VP Pence and particularly called out Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin and his deputies for their lifesaving efforts evacuating Bridger Canyon residents when the Bridger Foothills Fire broke out near Bozeman.

On Wednesday, the senator spoke on the floor of the US Senate about the importance of backing the blue:

Anti-police rhetoric is beyond dangerous. And those who support it should be ashamed of themselves. They should publicly be condemned by every Senator, every Representative, every Governor across this country.