Verified and Approved Fundraisers to Help Montana Flood Victims
If you are looking for a way to help Montanans impacted by historic flooding, here are a dozen verified GoFundMe pages to donate to.
Catastrophic flooding in both Park and Carbon County has left many Montana residents in need of help. Several GoFundMe pages have been created as a way to help those that have been affected by flooding in Montana.
The GoFundMe Trust and Safety Team have been proactively working to verify and ensure that the fundraisers are legitimate and that the money donated gets to Montanans that are in need.
The Trust and Safety team has verified over two dozen fundraisers which have already raised over $100,000 for Montanans impacted by historic and devastating flooding.
If you are looking for a way to help Montana flood victims, we have put together a list of verified GoFundMe pages and contact information for the organizer of the fundraiser.
Verified GoFundMe Pages For Montana Flood Victims
- Loss of Home in Gardner, MT After Major Flood. Fundraiser organizer Lauren McGarvey can be reached at mcgarveylm@gmail.com.
- 5 PREROGATIvE Staff Members Who Lost Everything
- Mike & Katy Canetta Yellowstone Flood Recovery. Fundraiser organizer Andrew Bennett can be reached at 805-448-4508.
- Donate to Help My Sister and Her Husband.
- Help Ashley's Family in an Emergency Flood.
- Yellowstone River Flood Repair.
- Help the Beekmans Through the Toughest of Times.
- Devastating Flood.
- Help Rebuild Red Lodge, Montana.
- Yellowstone Flooding.
- Red Lodge Flood Disaster Relief.
- South Central MT Flood Relief and Clean-Up.
- Residents of Roscoe, Montana Need Support.
- Flooding of Barron Family Ranch in Stillwater, Montana.
- Mascari Family House Flood Damage.
- Chickadee School Flood Recovery.
- Ramon and Nicole's Yellowstone Flood Disaster Fund.
- Cindy Hicks and Her Family.
- Help Granny Rebuild Her Home.
- Celeste Mascari, Chickadee Montessori Flood Damage.
- Donate to Help.
- Livingston, MT Flood Recovery Fund.
- Montana Yellowstone Flood Disaster Relief.
- Yodeler Motel Emergency Relief.
The GoFundMe Trust and Safety Team will continue to monitor the platform for more fundraisers and will work to verify them as safely and quickly as possible.