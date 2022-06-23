Fromberg Needs Your Help
With all the flooding coverage over the last week and a half, we've covered Red Lodge quite a bit. Along with a few other communities. One community I want to shine our radio spotlight on today is Fromberg.
About Fromberg
With a population of just 392 from the 2020 census, Fromberg is a smaller community in Carbon County with that down-home feel. However, since the flooding, Fromberg has been experiencing the same issues as many other communities.
How can we help?
Fromberg has over 90 homes and families affected by the catastrophic flooding event and has asked for urgent help with select items.
- Urgent Needs
- Industrial Fans
- Shop Vacs
- Push Brooms
- Laundry Detergent
- Wheel Barrows (Asking for 3)
- De-humidifiers
- Additional requests
- Bug Spray
- Sunscreen
- Gatorade (Small bottles)
- Dish Cloths
- Dish Towels
If you'd like to help with any of these items, they can be dropped off at the following locations:
- 316 Laurmac Ln in Laurel - Back Porch
- 4600 S Frontage Road, Billings - I-State Truck Center
Can we help in other ways?
Certainly! Fromberg needs volunteers for all sorts of tasks. From cleaning to prepping and serving meals and more. Here's what they are asking for:
- Register to be notified of volunteer opportunities in Carbon County:
https://carboncomt.seamlessdocs.com/f/yao8qr7pji1l
- Pick a time to Join A Cleanup Crew: (6/23 to 6/26)
https://www.justserve.org/projects/1d8eaa0e-da8d-4ec5-9e9b-16a5c87d9e37
- Power Washer Crews Needed!
https://www.justserve.org/projects/9e3c53f6-4bf8-4986-a1b5-5683ff373f89
Keep Fromberg on your mind, as with all our friends who have suffered from the flooding, and remember anything and everything helps!