***LIVE radio show from Red Lodge on Friday. See below for details***

These gateway communities to Yellowstone National Park here in Montana desperately need your support, and your tourism dollars. That was the message sent loud and clear in Gardiner and Red Lodge last week, as state officials assessed the damages from the historic floods that hit Carbon, Stillwater, and Park Counties.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) described the standing-room only meeting he hosted in Gardiner. One motel owner brought a stack of cancellations since the access to Yellowstone National Park is still unavailable from Gardiner.

Gov. Greg Gianforte: I think as Montanans, we need to stand by the people in Gardiner. I would encourage people, everybody will have to get out on the weekend. Book a hotel room in Gardiner. Go down there for the weekend. You can float the river. You can hike outside the park...go down to Chico. Go down to Gardiner. Book a hotel room. Buy a meal. Float the river. Fish one of the spring creeks. We need to stand by our neighbors during this difficult time.

Here's the full audio of our chat with Governor Gianforte earlier in the week following his meetings on the ground in Gardiner and in Park County.

The Governor, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and other officials are echoing the same sentiment for gateway communities like Red Lodge and Carbon County as well. In fact, coming up this Friday- we wanna show some love to our friends in Red Lodge. That's where the Beartooth Pass roadway was badly damaged, blocking access to Yellowstone National Park.

I know we have a lot of folks who listen to our country radio station and our other music stations serving the Red Lodge area as well, but if you're in the Red Lodge area and want to join us on our statewide radio show- come on down.

Thanks to our friends at BD Equipment Services, we will be broadcasting "Montana Talks with Aaron Flint" LIVE from The Pollard Hotel on Main Street in Red Lodge. Better yet, we will be joined by a great sidekick- rodeo legend Deb Greenough. We will be broadcasting from 7A-10A for anyone who wants to drop in.