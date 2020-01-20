National Media Coverage for Selena Not Afraid Continues

UPDATE 4:53 p.m. 1/20/20: The Body of Selena Faye Not Afraid Has Been Found.

Original Story:

It's now been three weeks since the disappearance of 16 year old Selena Not Afraid. She was last seen at a rest stop between Hardin and Billings on January 1st. The search has included dog teams, the FBI, thermal searches from the air, and crowds of volunteers searching from the ground on foot, horseback, ATV, etc.

Unfortunately, it seems like there has been very little new public information or leads regarding her disappearance. The last official "tip" that I heard involved a vehicle with older style Wyoming license plates. Searching the internet, I wasn't able to find any updates on that.

Senator Jon Tester sent a letter to the FBI last week, stating in part:

The FBI and BIA are two of our nation’s top investigative and law enforcement agencies. I urge you to focus all available resources on this case and provide any support you can for her family. I look forward to your response and stand ready to assist you in this effort.

The national news media has picked up coverage of Selena's story. If you haven't seen them, here are few that I recommend you read/view:

I hope Selena is found alive. And I hope that our federal and local governments allocate equal time and resources to our Native populations as they do missing white kids. It's the very least they could do.