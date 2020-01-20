Body of Selena Faye Not Afraid Found; Foul Play Not Suspected

The search for Selena Faye Not Afraid has ended. According to a press release from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, she was found at 10:33am this morning southwest of the rest area along I-90 between Hardin and Billings.

"It is with great sadness that we have to report the body of Selena Faye Not Afraid has been found by searchers," said Big Horn County Sheriff Lawrence C. Big Hair via press release. "We want to thank all the agencies and civilians that helped in searching for Selena."

An autopsy will be performed, but no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the press release.

"Please keep Jackie, Leroy and their extended family members in your thoughts and give them the time and space to grieve and come to grips with terrible loss," said Sheriff Big Hair.

Selena Faye Not Afraid went missing on January 1, 2020 when she walked away from a rest stop between Hardin and Billings. The story gained attention from news outlets all over the country.