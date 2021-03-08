On Friday afternoon Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in West Yellowstone responded to a call for assistance from a skier who had taken a hard fall. The skier was on the Rendezvous Ski Trail System, which is a Nordic trail system that winds through the Gallatin National Forest just west of Yellowstone National Park.

The skier suffered an injured shoulder due to the fall and volunteers responded on a tracked 4-wheeler. Search and rescue were able to get the injured skier to the trailhead where they were transferred to Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew for further medical evaluation and a transport decision.

The incident was called in on Friday, March 5th at 2:40 p.m. according to a press release from the Gallatin County Sherriff's Office.

The Rendezvous Ski Trails have a skating lane and diagonal stride tracks with plenty of snow and trails that range from easiest to most difficult. Trail passes are required and daily and seasonal passes are available.

Remember, when heading into the backcountry, whether on foot, skis, or snowmobile, make sure to pack adequate supplies should an unforeseen accident or situation occur. Your top priority when participating in winter sports is to keep yourself adequately insulated against cold temperatures and prepared for unforeseen circumstances.

